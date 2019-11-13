Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 210,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Seagate Technology worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $668,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,421,815. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 39,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.