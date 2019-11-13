Scout Security (ASX:SCT) Trading Down 21.2%

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT)’s share price was down 21.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

Scout Security Company Profile (ASX:SCT)

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

