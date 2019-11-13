Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

