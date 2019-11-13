Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $267.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

