Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Director Robert Garrett Smith Sells 3,393 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $146,509.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $585.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.