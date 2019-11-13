Scala Price Hits $0.0000 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Scala has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $245,267.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01460884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00148198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

