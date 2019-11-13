SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($168.60) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.62 ($148.39).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €122.12 ($142.00). 1,871,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €113.03. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

