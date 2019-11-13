SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €142.00 ($165.12) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.10 ($146.63).

SAP opened at €123.34 ($143.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1-year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion and a PE ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

