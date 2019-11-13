SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 82.0% in October

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 835,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of SD opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.