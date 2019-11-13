Salzhauer Michael Purchases New Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $29,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBNK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

TBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

