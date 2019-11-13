Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €13.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.04 ($25.63).

Shares of ETR SZG traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.15 ($21.10). 622,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.30 and its 200 day moving average is €20.63. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €35.58 ($41.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $958.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

