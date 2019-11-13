Salomon & Ludwin LLC Invests $621,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,992. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $366.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

