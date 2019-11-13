Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $53.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 10.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $53,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.65. 822,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,506. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $126.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

