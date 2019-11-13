Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $517,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,475 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,482,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. 2,867,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,678. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

