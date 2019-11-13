salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $801,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.74.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

