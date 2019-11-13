Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,540. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 76,285 shares of company stock valued at $111,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

