Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,782. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

