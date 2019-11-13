Said Bolorforosh Sells 339 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.76. 195,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,958. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 768,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,555,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

