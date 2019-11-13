Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.94. Saga Communications shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $29,670.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,369 shares in the company, valued at $639,146.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 42.4% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

