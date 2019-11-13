RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Up 7.3%

RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.67, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

About RYMAN HEALTHCAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care.

