RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $605.97

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $605.97 and traded as low as $579.80. RWS shares last traded at $595.00, with a volume of 73,908 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.40.

In other RWS news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £5,800,000 ($7,578,727.30).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

