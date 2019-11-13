Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,263,105 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,263,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,388. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

