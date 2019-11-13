Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. 1,175,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,022. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.94.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

