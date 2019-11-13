Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Home Bancshares worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 52.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $142,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,280. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HOMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 466,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

