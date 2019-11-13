Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TELUS worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 388,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

