Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 141,659 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Commercial Metals worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

