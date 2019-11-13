Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.