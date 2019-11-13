Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in FedEx by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,317. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

