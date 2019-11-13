Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $1,908,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $275,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 14,570,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,833,393. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

