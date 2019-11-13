Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $697.50.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $11.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $722.74. The stock had a trading volume of 129,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,091. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $694.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

