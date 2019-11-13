Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,070

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RR. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,196 ($15.63) to GBX 1,143 ($14.94) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 933.50 ($12.20).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 737 ($9.63) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 687.80 ($8.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 827.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($20,122.83). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,287.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,512 shares of company stock worth $1,931,290.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.