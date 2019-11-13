River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 40,186 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,186 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Meredith worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 87.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 245,399 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 681,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $975,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett acquired 1,250 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 12,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 449,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

