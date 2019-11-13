River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,690 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,951. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

In related news, Director David P. Smith bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Guidry bought 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 818,300 shares of company stock worth $1,038,798.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.