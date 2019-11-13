River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,564. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $149.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,306 shares of company stock worth $25,914,056 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

