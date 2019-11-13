River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Sykes Enterprises worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 271,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

