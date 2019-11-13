River Road Asset Management LLC Has $27.99 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $27,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $42,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,940. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

