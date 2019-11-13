Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. 474,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $96,634.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $377,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,707 shares of company stock worth $344,867. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.