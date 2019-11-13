Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 287.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

