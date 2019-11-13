Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,812. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

