Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.56 Million Stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,340. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. The company has a market cap of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

