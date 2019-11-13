Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,535,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 32.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600,417 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at $735,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $48,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE SCS remained flat at $$18.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 483,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

