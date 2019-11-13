Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.48 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Firefly Value Partners LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 863,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $671.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

