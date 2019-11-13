Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $748,518.40. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $67,733.18. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 2,122,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

