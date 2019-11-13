Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,115 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 210,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.12. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

