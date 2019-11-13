Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.55 ($132.03).

RHM stock opened at €104.05 ($120.99) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €73.12 ($85.02) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

