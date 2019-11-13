Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

11/3/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

10/30/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

10/25/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

10/5/2019 – Texas Roadhouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

10/4/2019 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 1,076,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,320. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

