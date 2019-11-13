Research Analysts Set Expectations for BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,492. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $158.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy bought 5,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 1,200 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $320,682 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

