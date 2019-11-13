Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) in the last few weeks:
- 11/11/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
- 11/11/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 11/8/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/24/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
- 10/23/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
ACRX stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.09.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
