Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

11/11/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

11/8/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

10/23/2019 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

ACRX stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at $468,112.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $114,348. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

