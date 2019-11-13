Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 4.3%

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

About Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

