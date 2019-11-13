Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36, approximately 6,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

